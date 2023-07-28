Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.41. The stock had a trading volume of 339,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,602. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.54. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $64.55 and a 12 month high of $93.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day moving average is $82.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,156. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,432,000 after purchasing an additional 84,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,749,000 after purchasing an additional 478,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BC shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.92.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

