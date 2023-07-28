Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE BRO traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.55. 1,010,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,629. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $72.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

