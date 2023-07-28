Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 1.5 %

Brown & Brown stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.77. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $72.99.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

