Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 26.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

BMRC stock opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $335.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.72. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

In related news, Director Kevin R. Kennedy purchased 5,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,617.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,984 shares of company stock worth $137,224. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $383,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

