Brokers Issue Forecasts for Applied Digital Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Applied Digital in a report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 80.60% and a negative return on equity of 60.81%. The business had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million.

APLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of APLD stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $956.22 million, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Applied Digital by 657.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,417,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,230 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Applied Digital by 1,020.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,335,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,617 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Digital by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,671,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,255 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Digital by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 555,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

