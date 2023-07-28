Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) PT at GBX 110.50

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 110.50 ($1.42).

VOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 95 ($1.22) to GBX 85 ($1.09) in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 185 ($2.37) to GBX 155 ($1.99) in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.47) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.28) to GBX 95 ($1.22) in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

VOD stock opened at GBX 75.66 ($0.97) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 74.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 86.89. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 69.73 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 124.20 ($1.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.91. The firm has a market cap of £20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 205.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,162.16%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

