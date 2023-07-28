Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) PT at GBX 110.50

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 110.50 ($1.42).
VOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 95 ($1.22) to GBX 85 ($1.09) in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 185 ($2.37) to GBX 155 ($1.99) in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.47) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.28) to GBX 95 ($1.22) in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
VOD stock opened at GBX 75.66 ($0.97) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 74.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 86.89. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 69.73 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 124.20 ($1.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.91. The firm has a market cap of £20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 205.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.58.
Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
