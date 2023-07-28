Brokerages Set CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target at $88.29

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

