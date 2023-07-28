Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $60.38 and last traded at $61.82, with a volume of 3815909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.41.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $127.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

