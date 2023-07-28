Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of BFH traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.86. 302,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,492. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 33,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $799,624.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,303,192 shares in the company, valued at $102,071,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 568,911 shares of company stock valued at $15,310,418 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 233,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $3,032,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,373,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BFH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

