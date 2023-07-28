Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE BDN traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 397,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,605. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $850.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.35%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 542.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 157,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 163 properties and 23.0 million square feet as of March 31, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

