BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Stock Position Raised by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,682 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BP by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,931,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,377,000 after buying an additional 30,029 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BP by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after buying an additional 375,191 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in BP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 947,708 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in BP by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 583,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Raymond James upped their price target on BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. DZ Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded BP to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.15.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,818,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,789,881. The stock has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $41.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.13.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. BP had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $56.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3966 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.82%.

BP Company Profile

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.