Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $313.52, but opened at $349.11. Boston Beer shares last traded at $370.57, with a volume of 299,065 shares changing hands.

The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.03 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SAM. Wedbush raised their price target on Boston Beer from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $297.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,636,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,787,000 after buying an additional 18,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,479,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1,280.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,782,000 after buying an additional 151,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,904,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Stock Up 18.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.04 and a 200 day moving average of $329.41.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

