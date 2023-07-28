BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.86.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,308. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.50 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $110.85.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $225,806.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,751,309.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOK Financial news, CFO Martin E. Grunst acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.06 per share, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,983.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $225,806.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,309.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,920 shares of company stock valued at $388,160 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 17,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

