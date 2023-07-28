Boeing (NYSE:BA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.71. 12,010,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,934,032. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $238.67.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boeing from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.21.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,344,178 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $256,052,000 after acquiring an additional 386,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.