Boeing (NYSE:BA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Boeing Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BA traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $233.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,010,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,934,032. Boeing has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $238.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a PE ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.71 and a 200-day moving average of $208.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 393 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

