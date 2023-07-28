BNY Mellon Municipal Income (NYSE:DMF) Trading 0.2% Higher After Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.41. 89,038 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 50,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

