BNB Market Cap Tops $37.00 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. BNB has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion and approximately $436.09 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $240.52 or 0.00823342 BTC on major exchanges.

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,855,835 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,855,981.93145987. The last known price of BNB is 243.01634711 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1542 active market(s) with $450,720,818.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

