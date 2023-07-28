Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW) Short Interest Down 46.8% in July

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the June 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

BCSAW opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.16.

Institutional Trading of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCSAW. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $27,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $29,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $77,000.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

