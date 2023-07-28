Block (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. CLSA lowered Block from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.70.

SQ traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.45. 4,256,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,695,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.48 and a beta of 2.32. Block has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $93.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Block will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,237,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,328 over the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

