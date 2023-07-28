BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Holdings Trimmed by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 294.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock remained flat at $8.33 on Friday. 496,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,476. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0562 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

