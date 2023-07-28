Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens lowered shares of Black Knight from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Knight currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.00.

Black Knight Stock Performance

Shares of BKI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,923. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.86. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $71.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Knight

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Black Knight by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Black Knight by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

