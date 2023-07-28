Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00.

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.00.

Black Knight Stock Performance

NYSE:BKI opened at $70.07 on Monday. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.49. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.86.

Institutional Trading of Black Knight

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,752,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,439,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,175 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,813,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,985,000 after buying an additional 2,716,470 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at $97,416,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Black Knight by 51.3% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,802,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

