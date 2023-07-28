BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Purchases Shares of 283,513 VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 283,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,884,000. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF comprises 3.1% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. owned about 16.39% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Stock Performance

SMOT stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $30.72. 100,081 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

