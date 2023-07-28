BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $42.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.79% from the company’s current price.

BJRI has been the subject of several other reports. CL King boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

BJRI stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.91 million, a PE ratio of 128.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.93. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $36.14.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $349.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,978.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

See Also

