BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Issues Earnings Results

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $349.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.25. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJRI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,978.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 76.3% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 179,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 77,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 62.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 25,498 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 120.0% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 91,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 49,949 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Further Reading

