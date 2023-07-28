Bitcoin (BTC) Market Cap Hits $567.92 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 27th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $567.92 billion and $10.78 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $29,212.30 on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.57 or 0.00833791 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00119876 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019493 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,440,962 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Bitcoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

