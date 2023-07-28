BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (OTCMKTS:BGLC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (OTCMKTS:BGLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 4,020.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BioNexus Gene Lab Price Performance

Shares of BGLC opened at $2.13 on Friday. BioNexus Gene Lab has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd., engages in the wholesale of chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Its chemical raw material products used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, cleanroom panels, and instruments.

