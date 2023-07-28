BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (OTCMKTS:BGLC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (OTCMKTS:BGLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 4,020.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BioNexus Gene Lab Price Performance
Shares of BGLC opened at $2.13 on Friday. BioNexus Gene Lab has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $17.88.
About BioNexus Gene Lab
