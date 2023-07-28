Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.00-$16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Biogen also updated its FY23 guidance to $15.00-16.00 EPS.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $2.46 on Thursday, reaching $262.79. 1,283,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen has a 1-year low of $193.65 and a 1-year high of $319.76.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Biogen from $357.00 to $347.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $331.19.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.