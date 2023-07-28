Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) CEO Sells $7,068,800.00 in Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.29. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $99.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 339,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,586 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

