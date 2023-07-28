Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,909 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,311 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,943,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,123. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

