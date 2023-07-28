Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.96 on Thursday, reaching $454.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,404,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,031. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $437.71 and its 200-day moving average is $417.06. The stock has a market cap of $339.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

