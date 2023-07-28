Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,943,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

D stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.36. 2,946,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,281,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.81. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

