Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in Novartis by 17.8% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 14.1% during the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $103.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,159. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day moving average of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $220.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

