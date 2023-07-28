Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,722 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 0.9% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Linde stock traded down $3.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $384.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,336,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.41. The company has a market capitalization of $188.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $391.61.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Linde’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.