Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,762 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,106 shares of company stock worth $21,065,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paychex Trading Down 0.5 %

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,069. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The company has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

