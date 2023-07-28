Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Short Interest Update

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,500 shares, an increase of 752.6% from the June 30th total of 58,700 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 808,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Better Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.83% of Better Therapeutics worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Better Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BTTX shares. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Better Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Better Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Better Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Better Therapeutics Stock Performance

BTTX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 486,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,757. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. Better Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Better Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Better Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.