Berkshire Grey Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,113 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 put options.

Berkshire Grey Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BGRY stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Berkshire Grey has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Berkshire Grey had a negative return on equity of 157.23% and a negative net margin of 173.57%. The company had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Grey

In other news, major shareholder Svf Ii Bg (De) Llc sold 65,567,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $91,794,243.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Berkshire Grey by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Berkshire Grey by 32.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 80,864 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Berkshire Grey in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Grey by 3,493.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Grey by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

