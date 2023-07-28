Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Bentley Systems has a payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bentley Systems to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Bentley Systems stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,328. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average of $44.73. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 103.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $314.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.37 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 14.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $290,752.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,624,394.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $290,752.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,624,394.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $5,912,612.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,136,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,964,097.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,841 shares of company stock worth $10,554,149. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 28.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 261.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.