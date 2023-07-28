Beazley (LON:BEZ) Given New GBX 825 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Free Report) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 880 ($11.28) to GBX 825 ($10.58) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 831.13 ($10.66).

BEZ stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 579 ($7.42). The company had a trading volume of 5,782,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68. Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 504 ($6.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 695 ($8.91). The stock has a market cap of £3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,895.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 584.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 605.30.

In other Beazley news, insider Clive Bannister purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 578 ($7.41) per share, with a total value of £346,800 ($444,672.39). Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

