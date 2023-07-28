Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $48.95, but opened at $47.23. Baxter International shares last traded at $47.27, with a volume of 1,427,039 shares.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,923,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Baxter International by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 4,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.24.

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.