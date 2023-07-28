Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Short Interest Up 690.6% in July

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,100 shares, a growth of 690.6% from the June 30th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Baudax Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXRX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Baudax Bio by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 128,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ BXRX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.68. 153,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,348. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. Baudax Bio has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $37.72.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio ( NASDAQ:BXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by ($8.94). Research analysts forecast that Baudax Bio will post -9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care related settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. It also develops BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMB, which is in phase I clinical trial, as well as a proprietary blockade reversal agent; and BX3000, a NMB reversal agent that is in preclinical studies.

Further Reading

