Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $325.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNA. 888 reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.83.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $269.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.83 and a 200 day moving average of $256.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $200.75 and a 12-month high of $297.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,544 shares of company stock worth $15,552,765 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,645,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

