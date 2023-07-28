Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Koppers (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koppers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Koppers Stock Down 1.2 %

KOP stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. Koppers has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $759.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.36. Koppers had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $513.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $479,626.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Koppers by 50.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Koppers by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Koppers by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

