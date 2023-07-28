Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Short Interest Update

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS BCNAF remained flat at $22.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67. Barco has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $30.01.

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets in Belgium and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The company offers medical displays, including radiology, dental, breast imaging, surgical, clinical review, and custom medical displays; rear-projection, and LED and LCD video walls, as well as video wall controllers; wireless conferencing and presentation systems; and medical platforms, such as skin imaging, digital operation, and medical advice equipment.

