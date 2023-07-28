Barclays Raises Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $450.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LIN. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.73.

NYSE:LIN opened at $384.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $391.61. The company has a market cap of $188.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Linde will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

