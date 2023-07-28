Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.14

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1398 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10.

Barclays has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barclays to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. 8,010,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,957,196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. Barclays has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BCS cut their price objective on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.69) to GBX 190 ($2.44) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Barclays by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 77,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Barclays by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

