Barclays Increases Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $132.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.3 %

ABT stock opened at $112.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $195.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.40 and a 200-day moving average of $106.34.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 128,025 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

