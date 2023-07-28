Barclays Boosts Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $92.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s previous close.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $79.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $84.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

