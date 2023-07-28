Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BZUN. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baozun from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. HSBC lowered their price target on Baozun from $5.00 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.95.

NASDAQ:BZUN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.58. 685,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,282. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38. Baozun has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $269.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.89 million for the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Baozun will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,975,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 64,419 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Baozun by 77.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 512,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 223,900 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Baozun in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Baozun by 189.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 219,243 shares during the period. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

