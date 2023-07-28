BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Compass Point

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Compass Point from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BankUnited from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.83.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of BankUnited stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $41.34.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $488.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.56 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 50.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.